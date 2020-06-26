ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 63.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.00% to Rs 1541.45 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering declined 63.76% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.00% to Rs 1541.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1589.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.56% to Rs 146.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 142.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.87% to Rs 5852.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5050.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

