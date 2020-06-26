JUST IN
ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 63.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.00% to Rs 1541.45 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering declined 63.76% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.00% to Rs 1541.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1589.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.56% to Rs 146.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 142.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.87% to Rs 5852.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5050.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1541.451589.16 -3 5852.155050.66 16 OPM %3.384.85 -5.045.27 - PBDT56.4884.86 -33 315.62309.42 2 PBT29.5561.77 -52 216.59226.94 -5 NP14.2939.43 -64 146.42142.77 3

