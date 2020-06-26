Yashraj Containeurs standalone net profit declines 81.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 49.88% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Yashraj Containeurs declined 81.91% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 49.88% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.52% to Rs 8.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 23.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

