Yashraj Containeurs standalone net profit declines 81.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 49.88% to Rs 6.16 croreNet profit of Yashraj Containeurs declined 81.91% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 49.88% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.52% to Rs 8.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 23.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.164.11 50 23.2220.10 16 OPM %11.3618.49 -6.2016.67 - PBDT0.733.84 -81 9.167.28 26 PBT0.683.76 -82 8.856.94 28 NP0.683.76 -82 8.856.94 28
