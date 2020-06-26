JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Emami consolidated net profit declines 58.40% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Yashraj Containeurs standalone net profit declines 81.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 49.88% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Yashraj Containeurs declined 81.91% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 49.88% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.52% to Rs 8.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 23.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.164.11 50 23.2220.10 16 OPM %11.3618.49 -6.2016.67 - PBDT0.733.84 -81 9.167.28 26 PBT0.683.76 -82 8.856.94 28 NP0.683.76 -82 8.856.94 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 14:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU