Isgec receives orders for recently developed Inconel weld overlay process

Isgec Heavy Engineering has developed a special capability for Inconel Weld Overlay process. This process is qualified as per ASME and EN Standards and opens up the Global Market, including in the European Union. This has been developed at the Boiler Manufacturing and Piping plant of Isgec located at Rattanagrh, Haryana.
The Plant caters to Isgec's Boiler and Pressure Part global clientele.
This recent development enables Isgec to cater to its customers in Waste to Energy, Fired Heaters, and Special Projects where weld overlay is needed on membrane wall (water wall) tubes and pipes.
As a result of this development, Isgec has already received orders that are under execution. The first order is for the supply of 3 Cooling Stacks with weld overlay (inconel 625). To be manufactured as per EN Standards, this order has been received from Danieli Corus for installation at the Arcellor Mittal Steel Plant in Ukraine.
