Dhani Services to acquire a UK incorporated entity

Dhani Services announced that the company, through its subsidiaries, has developed a proprietary digital platform (Dhani App), catering to millions of customers on digital healthcare and telemedicine.

For its international expansion, the Company has, through its overseas subsidiary Dhani, Jersey, entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire a UK incorporated company, DHANI (Target Company) for 100 GBP.

This acquisition gives an opportunity to Dhani Services to cater to overseas customers on digital healthcare and telemedicine.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)