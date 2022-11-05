ISMT reports consolidated net profit of Rs 30.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rotary Club of Arth organises installation ceremony of their newly elected President Pallavi Aggarwal and team
Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the March 2022 quarter
D B Corp standalone net profit declines 9.55% in the September 2022 quarter
CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 170.62% in the September 2022 quarter
Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 7.15% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 25.50% to Rs 701.00 croreNet profit of ISMT reported to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 47.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.50% to Rs 701.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 558.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales701.00558.58 25 OPM %8.694.92 -PBDT55.29-31.89 LP PBT41.72-47.54 LP NP30.30-47.55 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU