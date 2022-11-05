Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 16.58% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.83% to Rs 454.16 croreNet profit of Jagran Prakashan declined 16.58% to Rs 51.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 454.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 402.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales454.16402.53 13 OPM %18.9425.18 -PBDT94.64111.18 -15 PBT67.5481.62 -17 NP51.5861.83 -17
