Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit declines 70.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.02% to Rs 2863.69 croreNet profit of Paradeep Phosphates declined 70.83% to Rs 51.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 175.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.02% to Rs 2863.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1934.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2863.691934.66 48 OPM %6.3313.85 -PBDT115.13256.70 -55 PBT68.36234.20 -71 NP51.10175.19 -71
