Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit declines 70.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.02% to Rs 2863.69 crore

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates declined 70.83% to Rs 51.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 175.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.02% to Rs 2863.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1934.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2863.691934.666.3313.85115.13256.7068.36234.2051.10175.19

