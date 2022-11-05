Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 67.80% to Rs 185.05 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 67.80% to Rs 185.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales185.05110.28 68 OPM %3.471.28 -PBDT6.43-3.22 LP PBT0.24-9.31 LP NP0.24-9.31 LP

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 08:03 IST

