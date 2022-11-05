Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.80% to Rs 185.05 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 67.80% to Rs 185.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.185.05110.283.471.286.43-3.220.24-9.310.24-9.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)