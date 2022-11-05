GRP consolidated net profit rises 82.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.22% to Rs 117.03 croreNet profit of GRP rose 82.49% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.22% to Rs 117.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales117.03100.70 16 OPM %5.115.40 -PBDT10.904.72 131 PBT7.621.69 351 NP6.153.37 82
