GRP consolidated net profit rises 82.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.22% to Rs 117.03 crore

Net profit of GRP rose 82.49% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.22% to Rs 117.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.117.03100.705.115.4010.904.727.621.696.153.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)