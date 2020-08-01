ISMT reports standalone net loss of Rs 78.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.27% to Rs 266.74 crore

Net Loss of ISMT reported to Rs 78.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 69.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.27% to Rs 266.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 470.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 240.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 228.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.73% to Rs 1279.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1795.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

