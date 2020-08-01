IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 49.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.63% to Rs 460.11 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 49.48% to Rs 127.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 460.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 492.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.460.11492.8033.0629.34156.10139.61146.74131.02127.5485.32

