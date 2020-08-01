Parnax Lab reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 23.49 croreNet Loss of Parnax Lab reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 23.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.38% to Rs 95.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.4920.14 17 95.31108.78 -12 OPM %1.793.57 -6.759.40 - PBDT-0.320.34 PL 2.498.44 -70 PBT-1.57-0.70 -124 -1.974.62 PL NP-2.57-0.70 -267 -2.913.30 PL
