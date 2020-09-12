IST standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.97% to Rs 1.71 crore

Net profit of IST declined 1.03% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.97% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.713.56-28.07-5.902.993.292.162.451.921.94

