IST standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.97% to Rs 1.71 croreNet profit of IST declined 1.03% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.97% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.713.56 -52 OPM %-28.07-5.90 -PBDT2.993.29 -9 PBT2.162.45 -12 NP1.921.94 -1
