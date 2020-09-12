United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 123.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 14.71 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company rose 123.39% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.14.7114.1728.8218.637.123.556.372.884.872.18

