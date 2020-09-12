JUST IN
Business Standard

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 123.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 14.71 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company rose 123.39% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.7114.17 4 OPM %28.8218.63 -PBDT7.123.55 101 PBT6.372.88 121 NP4.872.18 123

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 16:03 IST

