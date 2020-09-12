United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 123.39% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 93.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Board of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company recommends interim dividend
Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 6.31% in the June 2020 quarter
United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 14.71 croreNet profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company rose 123.39% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.7114.17 4 OPM %28.8218.63 -PBDT7.123.55 101 PBT6.372.88 121 NP4.872.18 123
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU