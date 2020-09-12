Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit declines 59.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.58% to Rs 57.54 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries declined 59.27% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.58% to Rs 57.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.57.54129.5415.2216.629.5221.446.4817.984.7711.71

