Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit declines 59.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.58% to Rs 57.54 croreNet profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries declined 59.27% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.58% to Rs 57.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales57.54129.54 -56 OPM %15.2216.62 -PBDT9.5221.44 -56 PBT6.4817.98 -64 NP4.7711.71 -59
