Autoline Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.91 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 86.78% to Rs 12.81 crore

Net Loss of Autoline Industries reported to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 86.78% to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 96.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.8196.87 -87 OPM %-27.17-1.38 -PBDT-9.80-8.82 -11 PBT-14.92-14.11 -6 NP-14.91-14.09 -6

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 16:25 IST

