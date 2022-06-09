IT shares gain on weak rupee

Shares of eight IT companies rose by 0.09% to 2.54% amid ongoing weakness in the rupee against US dollar.
The Nifty IT index advanced 0.49% to 29,615.45, extending gains for second day. The index has added 0.90% in two sessions.
Among the components of the Nifty IT index, Mphasis (up 2.54%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (up 0.65%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.57%), Mindtree (up 0.57%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.47%) were the top gainers.
Further, Infosys (up 0.45%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.36%) and Wipro (up 0.09%) edged higher.
The Indian rupee was trading near the 78 mark against the US dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 77.8000, compared with its close of 77.6850 during the previous trading session. The rupee hit a low of 77.8100 so far during the day.
A weak rupee boosts revenues of IT firms in rupee terms as the sector derives a lion's share of revenue from exports.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU