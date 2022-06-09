Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 58.36 points or 1.19% at 4866.27 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Stylam Industries Ltd (down 8.11%), Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 6.09%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.99%),Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 3.98%),Steel Exchange India Ltd (down 3.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 3.89%), Dynemic Products Ltd (down 3.77%), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (down 3.26%), Fine Organic Industries Ltd (down 3.18%), and Jubilant Industries Ltd (down 3.05%).

On the other hand, Gallantt Metal Ltd (up 8.75%), Gravita India Ltd (up 4.4%), and Shiva Cement Ltd (up 3.99%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 43.14 or 0.08% at 54935.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.55 points or 0.05% at 16364.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 57.68 points or 0.22% at 25920.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.19 points or 0.15% at 7949.19.

On BSE,1470 shares were trading in green, 1718 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

