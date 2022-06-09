Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 383.64 points or 2.11% at 17806.5 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.99%), Vedanta Ltd (down 3.89%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.94%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.8%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.57%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.39%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.24%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.6%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.3%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 43.14 or 0.08% at 54935.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.55 points or 0.05% at 16364.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 57.68 points or 0.22% at 25920.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.19 points or 0.15% at 7949.19.

On BSE,1470 shares were trading in green, 1718 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)