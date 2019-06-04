IDBI Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Balrampur Chini Mills Buyback Letter of Offer
Board of Balrampur Chini Mills approves buyback of shares up to Rs 147.67 cr
Balrampur Chini Q3 profit almost doubles to Rs 120 cr
Balrampur Chini announces Rs 148 cr buyback offer
Balrampur Chini Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 285.82 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Oriental Bank of Commerce, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Union Bank of India and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2019.
Oriental Bank of Commerce, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Union Bank of India and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2019.
IDBI Bank Ltd spiked 7.86% to Rs 39.8 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.3 lakh shares in the past one month.
Oriental Bank of Commerce surged 6.41% to Rs 104.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.39 lakh shares in the past one month.
Whirlpool of India Ltd soared 4.19% to Rs 1534.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4621 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2112 shares in the past one month.
Union Bank of India rose 4.05% to Rs 79.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.75 lakh shares in the past one month.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd advanced 3.80% to Rs 162.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU