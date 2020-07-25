ITC consolidated net profit declines 25.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.80% to Rs 10426.43 crore

Net profit of ITC declined 25.16% to Rs 2511.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3355.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.80% to Rs 10426.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12532.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10426.4312532.3128.2539.403854.875570.463435.885191.522511.003355.01

