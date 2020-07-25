ITC consolidated net profit declines 25.16% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.80% to Rs 10426.43 croreNet profit of ITC declined 25.16% to Rs 2511.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3355.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.80% to Rs 10426.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12532.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10426.4312532.31 -17 OPM %28.2539.40 -PBDT3854.875570.46 -31 PBT3435.885191.52 -34 NP2511.003355.01 -25
