Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 26.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.30% to Rs 4644.17 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements declined 26.61% to Rs 457.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 622.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.30% to Rs 4644.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7068.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

