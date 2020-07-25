JUST IN
Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 26.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.30% to Rs 4644.17 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements declined 26.61% to Rs 457.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 622.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.30% to Rs 4644.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7068.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4644.177068.79 -34 OPM %24.1620.99 -PBDT1203.751557.89 -23 PBT911.671279.60 -29 NP457.14622.93 -27

First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 08:39 IST

