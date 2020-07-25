Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 301.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 50.80% to Rs 3213.23 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International rose 301.36% to Rs 250.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 50.80% to Rs 3213.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2130.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3213.232130.7412.849.16382.29125.52340.1895.04250.5762.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)