Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 301.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 50.80% to Rs 3213.23 croreNet profit of Coromandel International rose 301.36% to Rs 250.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 50.80% to Rs 3213.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2130.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3213.232130.74 51 OPM %12.849.16 -PBDT382.29125.52 205 PBT340.1895.04 258 NP250.5762.43 301
