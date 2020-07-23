ITC in demand ahead of Q1 results on Friday

ITC rose 1.76% to Rs 200, extending gains for the second straight session ahead of the company's Q1 results on 24 July 2020.

Shares of ITC have risen 4.03% in two trading sessions. The board of ITC will meet on Friday, 24 July 2020, to consider results of the company for the quarter ended 30 June 2020.

On BSE, 16.78 lakh shares were traded in ITC counter, compared to a 2-week average of 9.53 lakh shares. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 200.95 and an intraday low of Rs 196.75. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 273.25 on 24 July 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 134.95 on 13 March 2020.

ITC's consolidated net profit rose 9.1% to Rs 3,856.52 crore on 4.8% decline in net sales to Rs 12,456.45 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

ITC is engaged in the marketing of fast-moving consumer goods (FMGC). The firm operates through four segments: FMCG; hotels; paperboards, paper and packaging, and agri business. ITC is the market leader in cigarettes in India.

