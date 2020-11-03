ITC Ltd in demand

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 170.3, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% slide in NIFTY and a 8.27% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.3, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.32% on the day, quoting at 11822.6. The Sensex is at 40310.03, up 1.39%. ITC Ltd has gained around 0.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29441.45, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 140.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 248.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 170.4, up 2.04% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 34.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% slide in NIFTY and a 8.27% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 14.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

