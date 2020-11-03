Tata Motors Ltd soars 1.02%

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 134.2, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.07% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% drop in NIFTY and a 5.27% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 134.2, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.32% on the day, quoting at 11822.6. The Sensex is at 40310.03, up 1.39%. Tata Motors Ltd has risen around 0.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7732.25, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 378.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 613.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 134.65, up 0.94% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is down 22.07% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% drop in NIFTY and a 5.27% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

