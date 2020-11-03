Tata Power Company Ltd rises nearly 2%

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 53.7, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.05% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% fall in NIFTY and a 10.54% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 53.7, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.32% on the day, quoting at 11822.6. The Sensex is at 40310.03, up 1.39%. Tata Power Company Ltd has dropped around 0.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14606.1, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 53.95, up 1.98% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 10.05% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% fall in NIFTY and a 10.54% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

