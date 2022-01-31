L&T, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, AGS Transact in focus

L&T: The engineering and construction major's consolidated net profit fell 16.70% to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14% increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Vedanta: On a consolidated basis, the diversified natural resources firm's net profit rose 26% to Rs 4,164 crore on 50% increase in net sales to Rs 33,697 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector bank's net profit increased by 36.18% to Rs 1161.27 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 852.76 crore in Q3 FY21. The bank's total income in the third quarter ended December 2021 rose by 7.4% YoY to Rs 9614.27 crore.

Britannia Industries: Britannia Industries' consolidated net profit skid 18.4% to Rs 369.18 crore on a 13.7% increase in net sales to Rs 3,530.70 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

AGS Transact Technologies: The equity shares of AGS Transact Technologies will be listed on the bourses today, 31 January 2022. The price band was Rs 166-175 per share.

Oberoi Realty: The realty firm recorded 63.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 467.53 crore as net sales remained flat at Rs 832.01 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Info Edge (India): Info Edge (India) reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4629.31 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 679.04 crore in Q3 FY21. Total income increased to Rs 533.87 crore from Rs 311.41 crore.

Marico: Marico's consolidated net profit rose 1.60% to Rs 317 crore on a 13.43% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,407 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

United Breweries: United Breweries (UBL)'s consolidated net profit skid 28.4% to Rs 91.02 crore on a 22.6% surge in net sales to Rs 1,582.79 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Bharat Electronics: Bharat Electronics (BEL)'s consolidated net profit soared 116.5% to Rs 584.87 crore on a 61.3% surge in net sales to Rs 3,660.84 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The company reported 10.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.92 crore on a 7.3% rise in revenue to Rs 283.94 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.

UTI Asset Management Company: UTI Asset Management Company (AMC)'s consolidated net profit fell 9.5% to Rs 126.93 crore on a 10.1% decline in net sales to Rs 308.56 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Heranba Industries: The company reported a 19.5% increase in net profit to Rs 53.48 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 44.72 crore recorded in Q3 FY21. Revenue from operations increased by nearly 19% to Rs 395.3 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 332.4 crore posted in the corresponding period last year.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The small finance bank's net profit fell 2.34% to Rs 108.11 crore on 2.30% increase in total income to Rs 1,035.01 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Atul: Atul posted a 17.6% decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 155.43 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 188.58 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Consolidated net sales jumped 44.9% to Rs 1,380.31 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 952.89 recorded in Q3 FY21.

AU Small Finance Bank: The small finance bank reported a 37% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 302.05 crore on a 9% fall in total income to Rs 1,772.09 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL): The company recorded a net profit of Rs 968.98 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 75.58 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales during the quarter surged 159.4% to Rs 20,623.68 crore from Rs 7,951.53 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Suzlon Energy: On a consolidated basis, the renewable energy solutions provider reported a net profit of Rs 37.69 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 117.07 crore in Q3 December 2020. The company's revenue from operations jumped 70.33% to Rs 1596.87 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against Rs 937.52 crore in Q3 December 2020.

