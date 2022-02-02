Tech Mahindra, APSEZ, Eicher Motors in focus

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports gains on concluding acquisition of 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port
APSEZ 9M 2021 cargo volumes spurt 35% Y-o-Y to 234.31 MT
APSEZ October 2021 cargo volumes rises 7% M-o-M to 24.76 MMT
Adani Ports operational performance update for October 2021
APSEZ November 2021 cargo volumes grow 4% Y-o-Y to 24.74 MMT
-
Tech Mahindra: The IT major reported 2.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1369 crore on 5.2% rise in revenue to Rs 11451 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q2 September 2021.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ): The company reported 6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1479 crore on 1% rise in operating revenue to Rs 3797 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors said that its total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales dropped 15% to 58,838 units in January 2022 as against 68,887 units sold in the same period last year.
Bharat Forge: The company along-with Bharat Forge International (BFIL) which is a subsidiary of the company has acquired additional 366,451 fully diluted equity shares of Tewa Motors (Jersey), pursuant to the conversion of the Convertible Loan Note (CLN).
Anupam Rasayan: The company will acquire 24.96% stake in Tanfac Industries (TIL) from Birla Group Holdings and few other promoter group of TIL. Thereafter, it will launch an open offer to acquire a further 26% shareholding from the public shareholders of TIL.
ASM Technologies: ASM Technologies and Hind High Vacuum (HHV), a leading vacuum technology manufacturer have formed a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) for Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU