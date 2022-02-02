Tech Mahindra, APSEZ, Eicher Motors in focus

Tech Mahindra: The IT major reported 2.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1369 crore on 5.2% rise in revenue to Rs 11451 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q2 September 2021.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ): The company reported 6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1479 crore on 1% rise in operating revenue to Rs 3797 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors said that its total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales dropped 15% to 58,838 units in January 2022 as against 68,887 units sold in the same period last year.

Bharat Forge: The company along-with Bharat Forge International (BFIL) which is a subsidiary of the company has acquired additional 366,451 fully diluted equity shares of Tewa Motors (Jersey), pursuant to the conversion of the Convertible Loan Note (CLN).

Anupam Rasayan: The company will acquire 24.96% stake in Tanfac Industries (TIL) from Birla Group Holdings and few other promoter group of TIL. Thereafter, it will launch an open offer to acquire a further 26% shareholding from the public shareholders of TIL.

ASM Technologies: ASM Technologies and Hind High Vacuum (HHV), a leading vacuum technology manufacturer have formed a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) for Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing.

