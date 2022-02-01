Auto stocks, Tata Motors, BPCL, DLF in focus

Auto stocks: Auto stocks will be in focus as auto companies will start announcing monthly sales numbers for January starting from today, 1 February 2022.

Tata Motors: The auto major's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 1,451.05 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 2,941.48 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Consolidated total revenue from operations fell 4.52% to Rs 72,229.29 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 75,653.79 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

NTPC: NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC has acquired 5% stake in Power Exchange of India (PXIL).

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2805.09 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1900.63 crore in Q3FY21. Total income increased to Rs 118291.14 crore from Rs 88027.16 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL): The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1352.99 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 2373.71 crore in Q3FY21. Total income increased to Rs 103966.50 crore from Rs 78324.98 crore.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL): The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 6261.40 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 4102.37 crore in Q3FY21. Total income increased to Rs 200518.48 crore from Rs 148643.26 crore.

DLF: The realty major reported consolidated net profit of Rs 379.49 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 449 crore in Q3FY21. Total income increased to Rs 1686.92 crore from Rs 1668.22 crore YoY.

Tata Steel Long Products: Tata Steel Long Products said that it has been identified as the winner of the bidding process to acquire a 93.71% equity stake in Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL).

