TVS Motor, KPR Mill, RBL Bank, Bhel in focus

TVS Motor Company: The two and three-wheeler manufacturer announced the successful acquisition of a 75% stake in the Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG). SEMG is a market-leading provider of e-mobility solutions within the DACH region, operating the largest pure-play e-bike retail chain M-way in Switzerland with close to $100M in revenue.

KPR Mill: The board of directors of the company will consider buyback of equity shares on February 7.

RBL Bank: The bank reported 6% rise in net profit to Rs 156 crore on 11% rise in net interest income to Rs 1010 crore in Q3FY22 over Q3FY21.

Indus Towers: The company reported 16% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1571 crore on 3% rise in revenue to Rs 6927 crore in Q3FY22 over Q3FY21.

Bhel: The engineering major reported net profit of Rs 14 crore in Q3FY22 as compared with net loss of Rs 231 crore in Q3FY22. Turnover rose 17% to Rs 4919 crore in Q3FY22 over Q3FY21.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The board of directors of the company is scheduled on 2 February 2022 to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising in one or more tranches, Secured or Unsecured Non Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

