ITC Ltd gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 212.6, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.07% in last one year as compared to a 75.1% jump in NIFTY and a 38.02% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 212.6, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 14828.85. The Sensex is at 50155.78, down 0.41%. ITC Ltd has slipped around 2.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33351.75, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 455.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 279.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 213.8, up 2.22% on the day. ITC Ltd is up 41.07% in last one year as compared to a 75.1% jump in NIFTY and a 38.02% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 19.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

