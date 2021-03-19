Volumes soar at Kolte Patil Developers Ltd counter

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd clocked volume of 7.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73861 shares

ICRA Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 March 2021.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd clocked volume of 7.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73861 shares. The stock gained 0.98% to Rs.231.25. Volumes stood at 35880 shares in the last session.

ICRA Ltd clocked volume of 2.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30230 shares. The stock gained 17.69% to Rs.3,280.00. Volumes stood at 2.15 lakh shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd recorded volume of 3.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51657 shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.2,235.00. Volumes stood at 46501 shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd witnessed volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 90742 shares. The stock dropped 1.72% to Rs.849.70. Volumes stood at 30696 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd notched up volume of 2.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68896 shares. The stock slipped 2.53% to Rs.748.65. Volumes stood at 34401 shares in the last session.

