Volumes soar at Time Technoplast Ltd counter

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, ITI Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, GIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 June 2020.

Time Technoplast Ltd clocked volume of 7.51 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 13.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56487 shares. The stock gained 5.26% to Rs.39.05. Volumes stood at 25881 shares in the last session.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd recorded volume of 16.28 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 11.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.98% to Rs.17.70. Volumes stood at 46582 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd registered volume of 7.36 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93322 shares. The stock rose 14.88% to Rs.103.85. Volumes stood at 3.64 lakh shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd registered volume of 9717 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1267 shares. The stock slipped 1.11% to Rs.1,578.65. Volumes stood at 5485 shares in the last session.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 6.39 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83656 shares. The stock gained 10.15% to Rs.92.25. Volumes stood at 4.03 lakh shares in the last session.

