ITI Ltd Spurts 6.49%

has added 10.14% over last one month compared to 5.51% gain in and 5.42% rise in the SENSEX

gained 6.49% today to trade at Rs 104.25. The is up 0.6% to quote at 1056.56. The is up 5.51 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ltd increased 1.72% and added 1.45% on the day. The index went down 19.57 % over last one year compared to the 14.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has added 10.14% over last one month compared to 5.51% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 5.42% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 80772 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 137.9 on 12 Apr 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.4 on 09 Oct 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)