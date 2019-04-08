Torrent Pharma slips after Dahej plant gets USFDA observations

fell 2.61% to Rs 1794 at 14:22 IST on BSE after company said that its plant in Dahej received certain observations from US drug regulator.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 6 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 307.25 points, or 0.79% to 38,554.98.

On the BSE, 11,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8,742 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1852.40 and a low of Rs 1786 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,964 on 29 March 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,282 on 25 May 2018.

announced that the audit at in was carried out by (USFDA) in March 2019. The company has received certain observations which are procedural in nature and the company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 324.14% to Rs 246 crore on 35.84% rise in net sales to Rs 1948 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is one of the leading pharma companies of the country.

