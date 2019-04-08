Volumes jump at Monsanto India Ltd counter

India Ltd saw volume of 86035 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4851 shares

Syngene International Ltd, DLF Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 April 2019.

India Ltd saw volume of 86035 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4851 shares. The stock dropped 0.37% to Rs.2,556.35. Volumes stood at 1821 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 7.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.30% to Rs.581.90. Volumes stood at 21031 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 1022.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 176.72 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.54% to Rs.186.40. Volumes stood at 130.45 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 62.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.14% to Rs.119.60. Volumes stood at 6.65 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 7.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.74% to Rs.207.60. Volumes stood at 1.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)