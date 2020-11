ITI reports a fire incident at its Rae Bareli Plant in UP

On 27 November 2020

ITI announced that a fire incident occurred at its Rae Bareli plant in Uttar Pradesh on 27 November 2020. It took around three hours to extinguished the fire successfully.

The probable cause of fire was short circuit. It has affected the production of HDPE shop, partially. As per preliminary assessment, the approximate loss/ damage of capital equipment /infra is of the value of approximately Rs 1.5 crore. The Company has insurance coverage for this and will take necessary action for lodging insurance claim.

