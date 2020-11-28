Kolte Patil Developers completes buyout of ICICI Venture's 50% stake in Life Republic Township Project

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank allots 41.89 crore equity shares under QIP issue
Zydus Wellness gains on raising Rs 650 cr via QIP issue
ICICI Bank to consider fund raising proposal
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1200 cr
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 0.21% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Kolte Patil Developers announced that the Company has completed the third and final tranche payment of Rs. 70 crore to India Advantage Fund-III (IAF-III) and India Advantage Fund-IV (IAF-IV) managed by ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited (ICICI Venture) for the buyout of their 50% stake in KPDL's flagship township project - Life Republic.
As indicated earlier, the payment has been largely funded through internal accruals.
The current disbursement follows the second instalment of Rs. 70 crore paid out in November 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU