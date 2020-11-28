Kolte Patil Developers completes buyout of ICICI Venture's 50% stake in Life Republic Township Project

Kolte Patil Developers announced that the Company has completed the third and final tranche payment of Rs. 70 crore to India Advantage Fund-III (IAF-III) and India Advantage Fund-IV (IAF-IV) managed by ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited (ICICI Venture) for the buyout of their 50% stake in KPDL's flagship township project - Life Republic.

As indicated earlier, the payment has been largely funded through internal accruals.

The current disbursement follows the second instalment of Rs. 70 crore paid out in November 2019.

