IWAI signs MoU with Indian Oil on fuel needs for national waterways

Move is expected to lead to development of business activities along the National Waterways

(IWAI) and Corporation (IOCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 26 February for jointly developing infrastructure for fuels, lubricating oil, LPG, and any other related fuel and gas for meeting the requirement of National Waterways.

The MoU will provide for an understanding over general modalities of mutual cooperation leading to addressing futuristic demand of any form of for Inland Waterways and associated services. It also covers development of infrastructure for receipt, storage, dispensing and supply of fuels, lubricating oils, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) (for domestic & commercial use), (NG) and any other related fuel and gas. In addition to this the MoU will also cover infrastructure development for setting up Consumer Pump (for supplying fuels to vehicles, locomotives, & equipments etc) and Retail Outlets (for fuel & gas) at Terminals/ Multimodal terminals. This will further lead to development of business activities along the National Waterways.

and IOCL have agreed to conduct techno-economic feasibility studies for preparation of detailed land requirement, storage facilities and other supporting infrastructure with details of the cost. These studies will be based on the traffic potential, proximity to the local industries and waterways and its connectivity to rail heads.

will extend all necessary assistance in sharing information, providing necessary inputs and available data / information relating to National Waterways and its terminals with IOCL for implementing projects. will also provide land to IOCL on long term lease basis for developing facilities at existing terminals within the approved guidelines of land lease policy of the Government.

As per National Waterways Act 2016, 106 new National waterways have been declared in addition to existing 5 National Waterways. The development of new National Waterways is being taken up in a phased manner based on the feasibility reports and DPRs. Also, the capacity augmentation of NW-1 has been taken up under Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) with the technical and financial assistance of Under the JMVP, multimodal terminals are being developed at Haldia, Sahibganj, and terminals are being developed at Ghazipur and Kalughat. Also, Least Assured Depth (LAD) will be provided between and for safe navigation of vessels.

