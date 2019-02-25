Govt sactions 5.61 lakh houses under PMAY (urban) in 43nd CSMC meeting

-
Cumulative number of houses sanctioned under PMAY(U) rises to 79.04 lakh housesThe Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has approved the construction of another 5,60,695 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The approval was given in the 43rd meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee held here today.The cumulative number of houses sanctioned under PMAY (U) now is 79,04,674 houses.
The number of houses sanctioned for Uttar Pradesh is 1,79,215, Andhra Pradesh 1,10,618, Maharashtra 1,01,220 while Karnataka has been sanctioned 48,729 houses. The houses sanctioned for Madhya Pradesh is 26,587 houses and Gujarat 25,861. The number of houses for Manipur is 13,715 while Tamil Nadu has been sanctioned 12,174 houses. Bihar has been sanctioned 10,084 houses while the houses sanctioned for Odisha is 7,472. The number of houses sanctioned for Chattisgarh is 7,067 while the sanction for Kerala is 4,194 houses. Haryana has been sanctioned 4,019 houses, Rajasthan 3,601, Jharkhand 2,165and Assam 1,419. The number of houses for Meghalaya is 1,397 while the houses sanctioned for Puducherry is 1,158.
A total of 1,243 projects with a project cost of Rs 33,873 crore with central assistance of Rs 8,404 crore has been approved in the meeting held under the Chairmanship of Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
