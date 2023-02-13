IZMO consolidated net profit rises 3.98% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 12.83% to Rs 39.74 croreNet profit of IZMO rose 3.98% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 39.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.7435.22 13 OPM %23.8320.05 -PBDT9.809.38 4 PBT6.536.28 4 NP6.536.28 4
