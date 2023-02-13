IZMO consolidated net profit rises 3.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.83% to Rs 39.74 crore

Net profit of IZMO rose 3.98% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 39.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.39.7435.2223.8320.059.809.386.536.286.536.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)