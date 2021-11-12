NMDC Q2 PAT down 27% sequentially

NMDC reported 27% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 2,341 crore on a 4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,794 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.
EBITDA declined 26% to Rs 3,203 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 4,322 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin was 47% in Q2 FY22 as against 66% in Q1 FY22.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 3,142 crore, down by 26% from Rs 4,263 crore in Q1 FY22.
As compared with Q2 FY21, the company's net profit and revenue in Q2 FY22 are higher by 202% and 205%, respectively.
Iron ore production declined by 2% to 87.70 lakh tonnes and iron ore sales fell by 5% to 89.85 lakh tonnes in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22. As compared with Q2 FY21, iron order production and sales are higher by 56% and 36%, respectively.
Average sales realisation was Rs 7,443 per ton, up 9% QoQ and up 124% YoY.
NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka.
The scrip shed 0.93% to currently trade at Rs 143.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU