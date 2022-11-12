Jay Shree Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 238.36 croreNet profit of Jay Shree Tea & Industries declined 3.99% to Rs 26.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 238.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 202.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales238.36202.98 17 OPM %16.6620.01 -PBDT32.8633.22 -1 PBT26.8627.32 -2 NP26.2427.33 -4
