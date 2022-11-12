Jay Shree Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 238.36 crore

Net profit of Jay Shree Tea & Industries declined 3.99% to Rs 26.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 238.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 202.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.238.36202.9816.6620.0132.8633.2226.8627.3226.2427.33

