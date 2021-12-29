J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to launch Molnupiravir 200 mg in India

-
Used for treatment of mild Covid-19J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is set to launch Molnupiravir 200 mg for the Indian market. Marketed under the brand name Molunamax, it will soon be available all across the country in the next month for the treatment of mild COVID-19.
Recently Molnupiravir, received U.S. FDA, Emergency Use Authorization(EUA) for the Treatment of Mild to Moderate COVID-19. Molnupiravir should be administered as soon as possible after a diagnosis of COVID-19 has been made, and within five days of symptom onset. In India, the CDSCO has recently recommended for grant of permission to manufacture and market Molnupiravir 200 mg capsule for restricted use under emergency situation in the country for treatment of patients above the age of 18 years, diagnosed COVID-19 positive, with SpO2 > 93% and those who have a high risk of progression of the disease. The recommended dose for Molnupiravir is 800 mg (four 200 mg capsules) taken orally every 12 hours for five days, with or without food. Completion of the full five-day treatment course is important to maximize viral clearance and may help in minimizing the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
