Coal India Ltd Spurts 2.49%

Coal India Ltd has added 15.61% over last one month compared to 5.57% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.65% drop in the SENSEX

Coal India Ltd rose 2.49% today to trade at Rs 185.5. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.67% to quote at 21429.07. The index is up 5.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd increased 2.1% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 1.65% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 54.1 % over last one year compared to the 5.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coal India Ltd has added 15.61% over last one month compared to 5.57% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.65% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 203.85 on 06 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 123.45 on 19 Apr 2021.

