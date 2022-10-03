J. Kumar Infra bags LoA for Rs 352 crore contract from MCGM

J. Kumar Infraprojects said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for a total lumpsum contract cost of Rs 352.30 crore.
The LoA awarded is the for the Proposed re-construction of Siddharth Municipal General Hospital on land at Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon (W), in P/S ward for a total lumpsum contract cost of Rs 3,52,30,49,980.
J. Kumar Infraprojects is focused on EPC projects, having strong foothold in various sectors like urban infrastructure, transportation engineering, piling & civil construction etc.
The company's net profit surged 93% to Rs 62 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 32 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 47% YoY to Rs 994 crore.
The scrip fell 3.93% to currently trade at Rs 288.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU