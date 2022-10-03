Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 45.41 points or 1.17% at 3851.3 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.32%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.09%),Nava Ltd (down 1.86%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.65%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NLC India Ltd (down 1.32%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.23%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 0.96%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.78%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.69%).

On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd (up 3.06%), SJVN Ltd (up 1.13%), and Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 1.03%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 329.35 or 0.57% at 57097.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 100.3 points or 0.59% at 16994.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 30.84 points or 0.11% at 28483.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.36 points or 0.29% at 8769.68.

On BSE,1724 shares were trading in green, 1731 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

