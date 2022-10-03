Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 60.35 points or 1.27% at 4688.53 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.32%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.09%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.92%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.55%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.69%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.6%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.53%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.39%).

On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (up 0.88%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.84%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 329.35 or 0.57% at 57097.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 100.3 points or 0.59% at 16994.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 30.84 points or 0.11% at 28483.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.36 points or 0.29% at 8769.68.

On BSE,1724 shares were trading in green, 1731 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

