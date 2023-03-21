J Kumar Infra gains after JV bags LoA from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

J Kumar Infraprojects rose 2.35% to Rs 244.20 after the company's joint venture, J Kumar-AICPL received a letter of acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for construction of airport depot for Bangalore Metro Rail Project - Phase - 2B.

The total contract cost is Rs 182.33 crore and the share of J Kumar Infraprojects is 55% (Rs 100.28 crore).

Mumbai-based J Kumar Infraprojects is a construction company. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 21.1% jump in net profit to Rs 71.08 crore on a 10% increase in net sales to Rs 1,062.39 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

